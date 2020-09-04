Please support the Monitor's coronavirus coverage

Equipment donation appreciated

Published: 4/9/2020 9:12:58 PM
We are writing to express our sincere gratitude to St. Paul's School for donating personal protective equipment to Concord Orthopaedics. As everyone is aware, the coronavirus pandemic has affected all facets of medicine. Elective surgeries have been postponed, visitors have been asked to wait outside medical buildings and gowns and masks are worn everywhere on the hospital campus. These has been a critical shortage of PPE for medical workers as well as patients.

As doctors in the medical field, we are obviously concerned about our patients, staff and colleagues. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our co-workers and patients is of paramount importance. We cannot do that without the use of PPE. When Scott Bohan and John Bassi of St. Paul’s School realized the community was in need, they reached out to us and the Concord Hospital and donated these much needed items. As our supplies were running low, this has been a tremendous help.

We at Concord Orthopaedics are grateful and will remember their kindness in our moment of need. We would like to say a very appreciative “Thank You” to St. Paul’s School.

Dr. Patrick Casey
and Dr. John (Sean) O’Connor

Concord Orthopaedics


