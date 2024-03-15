Latest News
NH Center for Justice and Equity releases policy goals to address racial disparities
New Hampshire has the lowest poverty rate in New England, yet Black residents in the state are three times more likely to live below the poverty line than their white neighbors.For every $1 a white Granite Stater makes, their Black counterpart is paid...
Girls’ lacrosse: Experience has Merrimack Valley near the top of Division II
PENACOOK — Last year, after getting off to a 5-2 start, the Merrimack Valley girls’ lacrosse team dropped four of its last seven games and slid down to the No. 8 seed in Division II. Currently 5-1 after a 14-3 win over Kingswood on Monday, head coach...
Sports
Conant’s Saucier moving over to Bow
For the first time in nearly two decades, Eric Saucier will not be on the sidelines with Conant High boys’ basketball next winter.The longtime Orioles head coach has accepted the boys’ basketball head coaching job at Bow High School, Saucier confirmed...
Opinion
Opinion: Ensuring access to banking for all NH communities
Sebastian Fuentes is the NH Movement Politics Director for Rights & Democracy. He has collaborated with Coos County Democrats, and Plymouth Area Democrats, and became the first Latino NH State Democratic delegate from the North Country, co-founded the...
Politics
Charities will not have to pay rent to casinos under new law
Deb Leahy can finally breathe easy, freed from the fluctuating rental fees each time her organization partners with a New Hampshire casino for donations.Thanks to a new law, casinos are now prohibited from imposing rent charges on charities for...
Arts & Life
PILLAR Gallery + Projects opens fourth exhibition in Concord
PILLAR Gallery + Projects is a new exhibition space in Concord. Their fourth exhibition, Into The Ether, will be on view until June 7.Into the Ether, focuses on the nebulous and ephemeral — in hazy, high-key abstraction, airy pastels and immersive...
Obituaries
Westbrook, ME - Janis Marie (Parr) Stenbak, age 79, passed away April 18, 2024 in Westbrook, ME. A longtime resident of Nashua, NH, Jan also lived in New York, Washington State, and Sanandaj, Iran. Jan is survived by sons Saul Stenbak ... remainder of obit for Jan Stenbak
Belmont, NH - Linda Van de Bogart, 75, passed away Monday March 4th, at Genesis Laconia Rehabilitation Center after her battle with lung cancer and a lengthy cognitive decline. Linda was born on July 16, 1948, to the late Victor Fleury... remainder of obit for Linda Van de Bogart
Pittsfield, NH - Peggy Ann Chagnon, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 25, 2024 at the home of her son, Robert Chagnon and his wife, Paullette. She was born in Newmarket NH, on February 15, 1932, one of 5 childre... remainder of obit for Peggy Ann Chagnon
Concord, NH - Patrick J. Sheehan, age 57, of Concord passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Born in Boston and raised in Lincoln, MA, Patrick attended Boston College High School and graduated magna cum laude from Boston Colleg... remainder of obit for Patrick J. Sheehan