Suncook Valley town crier for April 19, 2020

ALLENSTOWN

Church has prayer time

■Allenstown Public Library is offering Allenstown residents without a library card access to ebooks, and e-audiobooks. Library card sign-ups can also be done remotely. Message the library on Facebook or email allenstownlib@comcast.net. Provide your full name, address, phone and email. The library will respond as quickly as possible with a library card number that can be used immediately to access books on Overdrive and Libby.

■St. John the Baptist Church will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for anyone wishing to spend some quiet time. The church office will be closed on Wednesday until further notice.

■We wish everyone the strength needed in these trying times, together we will get through this.

CLAUDETTE VERVILLE

485-4437

cverville2@comcast.net

EPSOM

Sign up for town news

■Epsom has two wonderful resources to help anyone that needs food.

■The Epsom Food Pantry is still open on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill out a form, wait outside and a pre-packed box will be brought out to you. Delivery can also be arranged. Anyone at this time in need can call 736-4024 or 724-4006. If you are out of work and in a bind, please reach out! The Food Pantry is here for you. You do not need to be a registered food pantry patron! Needed items are snack food items, mac and cheese cups, ramen cups and juice.

■The National Guard has designated the Epsom Bible Church at 398 Black Hall Road as a food bank supply location. Those in need of food assistance during the ongoing pandemic may come by the church during the day at any time to pick up things needed for themselves and their families.

■Keep in touch with what is happening in Epsom! Register for news, public notices and other meeting documents by subscribing at the following link available through the Town of Epsom website homepage, epsomnh.org/home/news/subscribe-e-alerts-new-feature. Once subscribed you may unsubscribe at any time.

■Happy birthday wishes to my wonderful son-in-law Sean Foster on Tuesday, Amy Currier and Kathy Ahlin on Wednesday, Scott Littlefield on Thursday, Jeannette Engelmann on Friday and Tracy Demers on Saturday! May you all have delightful celebrations!

TERRY RIEL

rielt397@gmail.com

PITTSFIELD

Baseball group raffle

■Special belated happy birthday to Paul Riel who turned 97 on April 2. Paul is Pittsfield’s oldest man and the oldest living former Fire Department Deputy Chief. Paul, along with Joe Rogers, are the last World War II veterans living in Pittsfield. Paul, I hope you had a super wonderful birthday!

■Do you have any hand sanitizer? The Pittsfield Police Department is in need of additional sanitizer. If you have some to spare, please bring it to the department and leave it outside the back door.

■The PYW Pantry hours have been adjusted for the next few weeks in order to accommodate families that are already picking up meals and supplies at the school. The PYW Pantry will be open on Thursdays from 12-3 p.m. for the next few weeks. If you have any special requests please feel free to reach out to Zach or Paula at 435-8272 or info@pittsfieldyouthworkshop.org.

■A call to all veterans! Show the people of Pittsfield your pride! Come join the Memorial Day parade on May 30 in Pittsfield. No matter what era you served in, what service you joined or what town you live in, come join the parade so the whole town can show how proud we are of your service to this great nation. Contact Selectman LeDuc at 470-6942 (cell) or 435-8770 (home) for more information.

■Dogs must be licensed by May 1 each year under State Law RSA 466:1. Fee is $9 for unaltered dogs, $6.50 for neutered/spayed dog, $2.00 for the first dog with an owner over 65 or $20 for a group license of five or more dogs. All licenses require a current rabies vaccination record. There are three ways to license your dog(s): online through pittsfieldnh.gov, drop off payment and the names of the dogs you want to register in the drop slot to the right of the town hall door or by mail. In the event your dog has passed away or you no longer own your dog, please notify the town clerk at 435-6773 ext. 15 or by email at eanthony@pittsfieldnh.gov. If you have any questions please contact the town clerk.

■Planning for the PHS All Class Reunion in July is underway. One member from each class is needed to act as the Key Contact person to contact their own classmates and inform them about the reunion. If interested, please contact Andi Riel at 435-6346 or pittsfieldtowncrier@hotmail.com for more information. Next meeting is online on Monday at 6 p.m.

■The Pittsfield Youth Baseball Association (PYBA) is holding a raffle. Cash prizes are $1,000 (first place), $750 (second place) and $500 (third place). Tickets are $10 each. PYBA is only selling 1,000 tickets and three of them will be winners of cold, hard cash! The drawing will be held on May 17 at 6 p.m. Winners do need not be present to win.

■Save the date, July 11, for Old Home Day! The theme is “Red, White, & Blue.” Interpret it however you would like to – there are lots of ideas to go with!

■Happy birthday wishes to Linda Rafeal on Sunday, Sean Foster on Monday, Jeannette Engelmann on Friday and Tracy Demers on Saturday. I hope you all enjoy your special day!

ANDREA RIEL

435-6346

pittsfieldtowncrier@hotmail.com