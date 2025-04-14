Update: Coe-Brown High deemed safe following bomb threat

Police did not find any explosives at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Monday following a bomb threat posted to social media.

The Northwood high school was evacuated at approximately 11:08 a.m. after administrators became aware of the threat, Northwood Police wrote in a statement.

The state bomb squad searched the building and deemed it safe at 1:10 p.m.

Coe-Brown is a public academy that accepts students from Northwood, Strafford, Nottingham, Barrington and Deerfield.

The evacuation comes a week after Concord High School sent students home early following the discovery of a threat in a girls’ bathroom.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Northwood Officer Nicholas Kane at 603-942-8284 or nkane@northwoodpolice.org.

